AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies as new coronavirus strain rattles markets

  • Bullion had jumped more than 1pc earlier in the session, helped by reports that U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on a $900 billion package.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

Gold prices steadied on Monday as fears of a new coronavirus strain roiled markets and investors opted for the dollar, while the metal gained some support from a U.S. stimulus package.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,881.39 per ounce by 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,906.46. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2pc to $1,885.50.

"Gold market traders in general are looking at the Senate in the U.S. and it is a foregone conclusion that this stimulus deal that went through last night is going to pass this afternoon," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"Gold will trade higher as the week goes on, but today I think traders are getting their heads around the UK strain."

Bullion had jumped more than 1pc earlier in the session, helped by reports that U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on a $900 billion package.

But it later fell as much as 1.3pc as the dollar index rebounded off multi-year lows to a more than one-week high as fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain dragged the pound and euro down.

News of the strain also dented risk sentiment, leading to a slump in European equities and Wall Street's main indexes.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen over 24pc this year amid the massive stimulus unleashed globally.

"Today's price action for gold reminded traders of the panic selling that occurred in March. The prospects of more stimulus have been driving gold higher, but today's short-term dollar surge is disrupting that thesis," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

"Gold's bullish trend is still intact but could still be vulnerable if the dollar comeback lasts a couple of days."

In other metals, silver was up 2pc at $26.28 an ounce, having hit its highest since Sept. 16 at $27.38 earlier in the session.

Palladium fell 2.4pc to $2,304.66 and platinum dipped 2.8pc to $1,007.29.

Coronavirus Euro Pound Gold Prices Edward Moya Bob Haberkorn

Gold steadies as new coronavirus strain rattles markets

ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters