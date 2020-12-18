AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka Covid-19 patient gives birth to quadruplets

AFP 18 Dec 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan doctors performed emergency surgery Thursday to save a pregnant Covid-19 patient, delivering quadruplets who tested negative for the virus, a state-run hospital said.

The 25-year-old woman was rushed into a Caesarean-section surgery to deliver the babies prematurely as her condition deteriorated, the director at the De Soysa maternity hospital, Sagarika Kiriwandeniya, said.

“We had to deliver the babies before full term because the mother was developing complications,” Kiriwandeniya told reporters in Colombo. “The mother and her four babies are in a stable condition but under intensive care,” The hospital assembled a team of 35 medical staff, including 19 doctors, to perform the procedure on the woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy.—AFP

Sri Lanka Covid-19 patient gives birth to quadruplets

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.