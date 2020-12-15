AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Hyundai Elantra to be Launched in Pakistan in 2021

  • Hyundai Nishat has started the assembly of its new Elantra sedan in Pakistan, and plans on launching it in the first quarter of 2021
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Hyundai Nishat has started the assembly of its new Elantra sedan in Pakistan, and plans on launching it in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Pakwheels, Hyundai's new sedan will be priced between Rs 3.6 million to Rs 4million and will directly compete Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. As automakers are rushing to launch new cars in the Pakistani market before the end of the Auto Policy in June 2021, Japanese automakers, particularly Toyota and Honda, will be facing tough competition in the coming future.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is an automobile manufacturer that operates as a joint venture between the Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company produces around 15,000 vehicles annually and has 14 dealers spread across the country with 6 more dealers in the pipeline.

While Hyundai planned on launching this car before the end of 2020, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has already assembled a handful of units for the local market, ready to be launched in the first quarter of the next year.

Hyundai Elantra was first displayed at the 2020 PAPS Auto Show. In the global market, this sedan comes with a 1.6L Naturally Aspirated 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine, which produces 122hp and 156Nm of torque, with a 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Automatic transmission.

This sedan will have the cruise feature and a tyres pressure monitoring system to ensure a safe and smooth drive. Hyundai Elantra also comes with parking sensors, read cameras, 6 airbags, electric stability control, hill start assist, burglar alarm, Disc brakes on all 4 wheels and impact/speed sensing auto door locks.

The interior of this sedan will feature a smart touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai Bluelink Connectivity and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai Elantra's safety features, if launched in Pakistan, will transform local standards for safety in Pakistan's auto manufacturing industry and will offer tough competition to Elantra's main competitors.

