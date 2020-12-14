AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia coast guard makes record $26 million meth seizure

AFP 14 Dec 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit ($26.2 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested.

"It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP.

From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle."

The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem.

Malaysia coast guard makes record $26 million meth seizure

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.