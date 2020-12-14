AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China moon probe begins journey back to Earth

Reuters 14 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s.

Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday, Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement.

A successful landing in Inner Mongolia would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union. The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.4 lbs) of samples, although it has not been disclosed how much was actually gathered.

The Chang'e-5 was launched on Nov. 24 and a lander vehicle touched down on the moon on Dec. 1. The mission was expected to take around 23 days in total.

China moon probe begins journey back to Earth

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.