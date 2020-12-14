AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy suffers 484 new COVID deaths after surpassing Britain

  • Italy's daily tally of new infections fell to 17,938 on Sunday from 19,903 the previous day.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

MILAN: Italy reported 484 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday after surpassing Britain the previous day as the European country with the worst toll of fatalities.

Sunday's tally was down from 649 deaths reported on Saturday. There were 152,697 swabs carried out in the past 24 hours, well below a previous 196,439, the health ministry added.

Italy has suffered 64,520 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak first started in February, making it the first Western country to face the virus emergency.

That compares with 64,170 victims in the United Kingdom, where 144 people were reported dead on Sunday within 28 days of a positive test.

Italy's daily tally of new infections fell to 17,938 on Sunday from 19,903 the previous day.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 27,735 on Sunday, 331 fewer than a day earlier.

At the height of Italy's second wave of the epidemic in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy rose by about 100 per day.

There were 152 new admissions to intensive care units on Sunday, compared with 195 on Saturday. However, the number of intensive care patients decreased by 41 to 3,158, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

Coronavirus Italy

Italy suffers 484 new COVID deaths after surpassing Britain

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion

Johnson and von der Leyen decide fate of Brexit deal

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters