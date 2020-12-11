AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Turkey adjusts coronavirus cases up to 1.75 million

  • The number of daily deaths also reached a record high on Thursday of 220, pushing the total to 15,751.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

ANKARA: Turkey has recorded nearly 1.75 million cases since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Thursday, after releasing a significantly lower toll including only patients requiring medical care.

Officials had previously only published the number of coronavirus "patients" but last month returned to publishing the total number of cases.

The Turkish Medical Association had warned that the daily number of cases was higher than the government's figures, an average of around 30,000 a week.

The health ministry said on Thursday there were 1,748,567 cases since the first confirmed infection in March, jumping from 955,956 announced earlier in the day.

The number of daily deaths also reached a record high on Thursday of 220, pushing the total to 15,751.

As the outbreak worsens, Ankara ordered the return of weekend lockdowns last weekend and there is discussion of a possible four-day curfew during the New Year period.

Schools have been closed since November while restaurants and cafes can only provide takeaway service.

There is also a curfew between 1800 GMT and 0200 GMT on weekdays but doctors' groups and the opposition have called for stricter measures.

