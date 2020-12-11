AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat rallies with Chicago on talk of Russian export curbs

  • March milling wheat, the most active contract on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 2.00 euros, or 1.0%, at 204.75 euros ($248.01) a tonne.
  • It earlier rose to 206.50 euros, its highest since Dec. 1, as it extended a rebound from a two-month low on Monday.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

PARIS: Euronext wheat climbed with Chicago on Thursday, supported by signs that Russia is considering export restrictions, but closed below session highs as a widely watched US government crop report was broadly in line with market expectations.

March milling wheat, the most active contract on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 2.00 euros, or 1.0%, at 204.75 euros ($248.01) a tonne.

It earlier rose to 206.50 euros, its highest since Dec. 1, as it extended a rebound from a two-month low on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, and sources told Reuters the government is considering a grain export quota and wheat export tax.

The prospect of Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, slowing shipments created expectations of additional demand for European Union supplies, although the EU's export surplus is dwindling after strong recent shipments.

"With export shipments from Germany expected to remain strong in January there is interest in whether Russia will decide to tax wheat exports as this could create new sales opportunities for us," a German trader said.

"Even a moderate Russian export tax or export quota could generate uncertainty about Russian export deliveries and push more business to other exporters like the EU."

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 5.0 euros over Paris March against 5.5 euros over on Monday with buyers seeking around 4 to 4.5 euros over.

In France, farm office FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for 2020/21 French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for the third month in a row to 6.95 million tonnes, but noted limited further upside given a reduced harvest surplus this season.

The US Department of Agriculture's world supply and demand report, released shortly before the end of the Euronext session, failed to provide further impetus for grain markets, with South American harvest projections notably close to market expectations.

Euronext wheat

EU wheat rallies with Chicago on talk of Russian export curbs

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters