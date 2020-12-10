Gold dips by Rs100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday dipped by Rs100 per tola on the local market, traders said. Now, this fall of Rs100 brought down the yellow metal price Rs111200 per tola, price of gold per 10 grams also reduced by Rs86 to Rs95336 on the domestic market. Gold was available for US$1864 per ounce on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1220 per tola; Rs1045.95 per 10 grams, and US$24.30 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020