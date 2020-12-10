AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures rebound on short covering, pre-USDA report positioning

  • Wheat bounces from 2-month low, corn and soy bounce.
  • Rains in South America ease fears about corn, soy crops.
  • Market awaiting USDA supply/demand report on Thursday.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: US soybean and grain futures firmed on Wednesday in a short-covering rebound from prior session losses and as investors took positions ahead of a monthly US Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand report on Thursday.

Wheat, which hit a two-month low this week, posted the strongest advance, while improving crop weather in South America kept a lid on gains in corn and soy.

"We're seeing some short covering ahead of the report tomorrow," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

"We should see some strength going into the report as we look for small ending stocks changes domestically and globally. We could see some production decreases in Argentina and Brazil as well," he said.

The report is slated for release on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. (1700 GMT).

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures were 11-1/2 cents higher at $5.81-1/2 a bushel at 11:43 a.m. CDT (1643 GMT). January soybeans were up 11 cents at $11.56-3/4 a bushel while March corn rose 4-1/4 cents to $4.24 a bushel.

Improving crop weather in South America tempered concerns about tightening global corn and soybean supplies following strong US export sales of both commodities. While soybean sales have slowed in recent weeks, corn sales remain robust.

The USDA on Wednesday confirmed private sales of 257,071 tonnes of US corn to Mexico, the latest is a series of large purchases by major importers.

More rain is expected across Brazil and northern Argentina in the week ahead although southern Argentina may miss out, weather forecasts showed.

"South American weather continues to be favourable enough to keep crop worries from evolving into lower crop forecasts for now," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybeans

Futures rebound on short covering, pre-USDA report positioning

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters