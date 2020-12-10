AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton scales 1-1/2 peak as vaccine progress lifts demand hopes

  • The cotton contract for March was up 0.88 cent, or 1.2%, at 72.86 cents per lb.
  • The contract touched its highest level since May 2019 at 72.92 cents earlier in the session.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

Cotton jumped to a 1-1/2-year high on Wednesday as more progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front lifted hopes for a quick economic recovery and in turn, brightened demand prospects for the natural fiber.

The cotton contract for March was up 0.88 cent, or 1.2%, at 72.86 cents per lb by 1:01 p.m. EST (1801 GMT).

The contract touched its highest level since May 2019 at 72.92 cents earlier in the session.

"The vaccine has been rolled out in Britain, eventually it is going get here in the US, which is supportive and we are also rallying a little bit in anticipation supply-demand report tomorrow," said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group

Britain on Tuesday started a mass vaccination drive, while Canada became the third country after the United Kingdom and Bahrain to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Focus was now on the US Department of Agriculture's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Thursday and weekly export sales report.

"While many (including us) continue to think that US and world production are trending lower, the USDA disagrees," said Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group in a note.

Total futures market volume fell by 2,451 to 12,142 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Dec. 7 totaled 100,390 480-lb bales, down from 100,647 in the previous session.

Cotton prices

Cotton scales 1-1/2 peak as vaccine progress lifts demand hopes

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters