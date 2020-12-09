AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan

PM to inaugurate Rs17 billion projects for Sialkot today

Zaheer Abbasi 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Rs17 billion projects on Wednesday (Dec 9) for the people of Sialkot including business community's own private airline. Speaking along with Minister for Information Shibli Faraz after the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a comprehensive package for Sialkot worth 17 billion rupees during his visit to the city.

He said the prime minister would inaugurate business community's airline namely, Sial Air of over Rs4 billion. He said that the prime minister would inaugurate five projects for the people of Sialkot, construction of drinking water plants, sewerage system improvement, and traffic re-engineering, and clean drinking project. He said under Kamyab Jawan Programme Rs2 billion had so far been distributed among the youth.

