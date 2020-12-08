Copper falls as US-China tensions simmer

Copper fell on Tuesday after scaling a near eight-year high in the previous session as investors worried about rising tensions between the United States and China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $7,680 a tonne by 0238 GMT, slipping from its highest since March 2013 of $7,800 a tonne hit in the previous session.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.8% to 56,910 yuan ($8,706.76) a tonne.

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Copper is often used as the bellwether for the economy and a souring tension between the world's two biggest economies could worsen the global economic status.