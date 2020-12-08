Colombia's coffee output down 4pc in November to 1.44mn bags

BOGOTA: Colombia produced 1.44 million 60-kg bags of washed arabica coffee in November, the national coffee federation said on Monday, down 4% on the same month last year.

In November 2019, Colombia recorded coffee production of 1.51 million bags.

Coffee exports last month were up 9% to 1.27 million bags, from 1.16 million bags in the same month last year.

The country's coffee federation expects total full-year production of between 14 million and 14.5 million bags, down from a record high of 14.8 million in 2019.