Thousands in Moldova call for government's resignation

AFP 07 Dec 2020

CHISINAU: Thousands of protesters rallied in the Moldovan capital Sunday to demand the government's resignation and snap parliamentary elections. Moldova last month elected pro-European Maia Sandu to the presidency, earning her a surprise victory over pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon.

But Moldovan lawmakers this week passed a bill transferring control of the country's intelligence agency from the president to parliament, and Sandu called for her supporters to rally against it. She and supporters say the legislation's goal is to undermine the presidency before Sandu takes office and to boost parliament, where Dodon's supporters outnumber the opposition.

More than 5,000 people rallied on Thursday against the move. On Sunday, more than 50,000 protesters gathered in front of the parliament building, according to organisers. AFP journalists at the scene said that at least 20,000 protesters had turned out.

The opposition said many more could not make it to the rally, and accused police of having blocked entry to Chisinau to those coming from outside, including farmers who had arrived in tractors. During the protest, demonstrators chanted "Down with Dodon!" and "We will not give in!" Hundreds of police cordoned off the parliament building, but did not interfere with the rally.

Protesters also called for Sandu to be inaugurated on December 10, the day the consitutional court is expected to officially confirm her victory. Her inauguration is currently scheduled for two weeks later.

