Dec 07, 2020
World

Former Uruguay president Tabare Vazquez dies

AFP 07 Dec 2020

MONTEVIDEO: Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday at the age of 80 from lung cancer, his family announced.

"With deep pain we communicate the death of our beloved father," his sons Alvaro, Javier and Ignacio Vazquez said in a statement.

The statement added that Vazquez died at 3 am local time "due to natural causes of his oncological disease."

On Twitter, Alvaro Vazquez, who like his father is an oncologist by profession, said that "while he was resting at home, accompanied by some family and friends, Tabare died because of his illness." In 1989, Tabare Vazquez became the first person from the left-wing Broad Front coalition to win the mayoralty of Montevideo, having previously become well known as president of football club Progreso, which is based in the capital.

Former Uruguay president Tabare Vazquez dies

