AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

  • Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran.
  • Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have recently ramped up rhetoric against Iran, which is locked in several proxy wars with Riyadh in the region.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs on Tuesday criticised Iran's foreign minister for implicating Riyadh in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood?," minister Adel Al-Jubeir said in a tweet.

Jubeir's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made on Monday by Mohammad Javad Zarif which suggested a covert meeting in Saudi Arabia between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contributed to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"(US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo's hurried trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia and Netanyahu's statements all point to this conspiracy that unfortunately emerged in Friday's cowardly terrorist act and the martyrdom of one of the country's top executives," Zarif wrote on Instagram.

A senior Iranian official has said that Tehran suspects a foreign-based opposition group of complicity with Israel in the killing of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western powers see as the architect of an abandoned Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

The group rejected the accusation. Netanyahu's office has declined to comment on the killing.

Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have recently ramped up rhetoric against Iran, which is locked in several proxy wars with Riyadh in the region.

Saudi Arabia has not formally condemned the assassination, unlike the other five Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.

Asked in an interview with Russian broadcaster RT on Tuesday to comment on the killing, Riyadh's United Nations envoy said the kingdom "did not support the policy of assassinations at all."

Adel Al Jubeir Iranian scientist

Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

Nawaz Sharif has evolved, says Ishaq Dar on working relationship with Zia ul Haq

Risk of COVID-19 doubles in Pakistan after flu vaccine goes short

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, infects 1,292 others: CM Sindh

World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021: OECD

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet

Dealing pandemic effectively: India falls behind Pakistan in Covid Resilience Ranking

Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35bn for 2021: UN

Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Rebel shelling kills seven Yemen children: medics

Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters