Costa Rica coffee exports up sharply in November

SAN JOSE: Costa Rican coffee exports jumped by nearly 85% in November over the prior year, an increase that industry officials said on Tuesday was due in large part to higher output amid good weather conditions.

November coffee exports totaled 29,147 60-kg bags, according to data from national coffee institute ICAFE, compared to 15,796 bags shipped during the same month last year.

The monthly surge marks the sixth straight month of export growth compared to the year-ago period.

Costa Rica is one of Central America's smaller producers but known for its high-quality beans.

During the first two months of the current 2020/2021 harvesting season, Costa Rica exported 46,562 bags, up more than 80% compared to the same period during the previous 2019/2020 season, the data showed.

ICAFE head Xinia Chaves told Reuters that effective plantation upkeep and strong international demand for Costa Rican coffee during the coronavirus pandemic have also contributed to the export growth.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.