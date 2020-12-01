AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Pakistan’s Exports Rise by 7.2 pc amidst Pandemic: Razak Dawood

  • Pakistan's exports increase by 7.2 percent during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same period last year, according to Razak Dawood.
BR Web Desk 01 Dec 2020

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, congratulates Pakistani exporters for achieving a 7.2 percent increase in exports during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same period last year.

Dawood mentions in a tweet today that Pakistan’s exports have crossed the US$ 2 billion per month mark today.

The absolute value of Pakistan’s exports has increased to US$2.156 billion in November 2020 as compared to US$ 2.011 billion in the same month last year.

Moreover, for the first 5 months of 2020, the exports increased to US$ 9.732 billion as compared to US$ 9.545 billion over the same period in 2019.

Dawood commends the hard work of exporters, who have contributed to this rise in exports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

