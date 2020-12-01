Pakistan’s Exports Rise by 7.2 pc amidst Pandemic: Razak Dawood

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, congratulates Pakistani exporters for achieving a 7.2 percent increase in exports during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same period last year.

Dawood mentions in a tweet today that Pakistan’s exports have crossed the US$ 2 billion per month mark today.

The absolute value of Pakistan’s exports has increased to US$2.156 billion in November 2020 as compared to US$ 2.011 billion in the same month last year.

Moreover, for the first 5 months of 2020, the exports increased to US$ 9.732 billion as compared to US$ 9.545 billion over the same period in 2019.

Dawood commends the hard work of exporters, who have contributed to this rise in exports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.