Britain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal
01 Dec 2020
PARIS: Britain should clarify its positions and "really negotiate" to find a Brexit deal on its future relationship with the European Union, a French presidency official said on Monday, as both sides warned each other that time was running out.
"The priority is for the British to clarify their positions and really negotiate to find a deal," the French official told Reuters. "The EU also has interests to fight for, those of a fair competition for its businesses and those of its fishermen."
"The Union has made a clear and balanced offer for a future partnership with Britain. We will not accept a substandard deal which would not respect our own interests," the official added.
