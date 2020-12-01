AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Britain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal

  • The priority is for the British to clarify their positions and really negotiate to find a deal.
  • The Union has made a clear and balanced offer for a future partnership with Britain. We will not accept a substandard deal which would not respect our own interests.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

PARIS: Britain should clarify its positions and "really negotiate" to find a Brexit deal on its future relationship with the European Union, a French presidency official said on Monday, as both sides warned each other that time was running out.

"The priority is for the British to clarify their positions and really negotiate to find a deal," the French official told Reuters. "The EU also has interests to fight for, those of a fair competition for its businesses and those of its fishermen."

"The Union has made a clear and balanced offer for a future partnership with Britain. We will not accept a substandard deal which would not respect our own interests," the official added.

Brexit deal,

Britain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters