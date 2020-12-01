AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Copper sweeps to highest since March 2013, investors eye pause

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.9% to $7,566 a tonne.
  • Copper does look dangerously overbought. It's the weight of money, the enthusiasm for the green revolution.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

LONDON: Copper prices spiked to the highest in more than seven years on Monday as many wary investors bet that a sizzling rally needed a pause in coming days as the year-end approached.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.9% to $7,566 a tonne by 1700 GMT after touching $7,708.50, the strongest since March 2013.

Copper is up about 13% so far in November and on track for its biggest monthly gain since November 2016.

"Copper does look dangerously overbought. It's the weight of money, the enthusiasm for the green revolution," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

"A correction could come any time soon because a lot of CTAs (commodity trading advisor funds) and hedge funds have November year-ends. Given that a lot these funds have been long, they can crystallise profits by selling, so we might see that in the next few days."

Any correction would likely be brief, with many investors buying on the dips, Bhar added.

Buoyant China manufacturing data and risk-on sentiment fuelled by vaccine developments also lifted Chinese markets, pushing copper there to an eight-year high.

China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November.

Copper is used widely in the manufacturing sector and China consumes about half of the metal globally.

Most of the LME metals surged to fresh highs on Monday, although many slipped into the red in afternoon trading.

"I would buy every metal, especially those relatively undervalued like lead," said a China-based analyst, adding that the market would further rally until funds trading on macroeconomic news started taking profit and reducing positions.

GREEN REVOLUTION: Greater use of electric vehicles and expansion of renewable energy capacity to cut noxious emissions will mean accelerating demand growth for copper in coming years which will sustain prices.

CHARGES: Copper miners and smelters are still miles apart in their negotiations on concentrate treatment charges for next year.

PRICES: LME aluminium climbed 2.3% to $2,044 a tonne, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,777, lead dropped 1.6% to $2,065, nickel shed 2.6% to $16,020 and tin slipped 1.6% to $18,615.

PEAKS: Aluminium surged to its highest in over two years, nickel and lead hit one-year highs while zinc touched the strongest in 18 months.

Copper prices

Copper sweeps to highest since March 2013, investors eye pause

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters