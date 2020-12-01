Technology
Facebook to buy customer service startup Kustomer
01 Dec 2020
Facebook Inc said on Monday it would buy customer service startup Kustomer, as the world's largest social network forays further into e-commerce.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported about the acquisition, said the transaction valued Kustomer at $1 billion.
Kustomer allows businesses to aggregate customer conversations from various channels into a single-screen, and also to automate some of the responses to buyers. The firm already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.
