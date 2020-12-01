Facebook to buy customer service startup Kustomer

Facebook Inc said on Monday it would buy customer service startup Kustomer, as the world's largest social network forays further into e-commerce.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported about the acquisition, said the transaction valued Kustomer at $1 billion.

Kustomer allows businesses to aggregate customer conversations from various channels into a single-screen, and also to automate some of the responses to buyers. The firm already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.