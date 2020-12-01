AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

US weekly unemployment claims data flawed

  • The Government Accountability Office (GAO) in its latest report highlighted backlogs in processing a record volume of applications among issues behind the flawed data.
  • DOL officials told GAO that they have traditionally used this number as a proxy for the number of individuals claiming benefits because they were closely related.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Labor Department is inaccurately estimating the number of people filing weekly claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, which could make it difficult for policymakers to respond to the crisis, a government watchdog said on Monday.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) in its latest report highlighted backlogs in processing a record volume of applications among issues behind the flawed data.

In response to the economic shock from COVID-19, the government rolled out three federally funded temporary programs for unemployment insurance (UI), expanding benefit eligibility to people who did not qualify for the regular state UI and enhancing benefits.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims publishes the number of weeks of unemployment benefits claimed by individuals in each state during the period and reports the total as the number of people claiming benefits nationwide.

"DOL officials told GAO that they have traditionally used this number as a proxy for the number of individuals claiming benefits because they were closely related," the GAO said.

"However, the number of claims has not been an accurate estimate of the number of individuals claiming benefits during the pandemic because of backlogs in processing a historic volume of claims, among other data issues."

Economists have complained about the accuracy of the data. In August, the Labor Department changed the methodology it uses to address seasonal fluctuations in the claims data.

The GAO recommended that the Labor Department revise its weekly news releases to "clarify that in the current unemployment environment, the numbers it reports for weeks of unemployment claimed do not accurately estimate the number of unique individuals claiming benefits."

It also said the department should "pursue options to report the actual number of distinct individuals claiming benefits, such as by collecting these already available data from states from January 2020."

The GAO said the department had partially agreed with the recommendations. It did not agree with the retroactive reporting of the data as this could pose challenges to state UI programs in implementing any new reporting requirements, especially retroactively.

"Without an accurate accounting of the number of individuals who are relying on these benefits in as close to real time as possible, policymakers may be challenged to respond to the crisis at hand," the GAO said.

Two government-funded UI programs will expire in December, affecting at least 13.6 million Americans.

US weekly unemployment

US weekly unemployment claims data flawed

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters