Consumer Confidence Index increases by 12 percent: Aleem

Recorder Report Updated 30 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased by 12 percent while fiscal discipline has also been upgraded in the last quarter of this year which is very encouraging for the country's economy.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, the senior minister said the foreign exchange reserves have increased by 7 billion dollar in 2020 and as compared to the last financial year growth rate. Due to clear and transparent policies of the present regime, the growth rate has improved and the Pak rupee is strengthening against the US dollar, he added.

He said the World Economic Forum has also appreciated Pakistan's economic achievements and posed confidence in the policies of the present government. The previous governments had destroyed national institutions by promoting corruption and nepotism while the present government is rebuilding them, he alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

