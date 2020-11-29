AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Qureshi discusses visa issue with UAE minister

29 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, COVID-19 situation, Pakistan’s participation in the Expo, and other matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with UAE in diverse fields.

While appreciating Foreign Minister Qureshi’s statement at the 47th CFM Session, the Emirati Minister of State lauded Pakistan’s initiative to propose OIC resolution on combating Islamophobia.

Apprising the Emirati Minister of State of the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens with regard to UAE visa, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest possible.

The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah.

It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.—PR

