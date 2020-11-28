Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists on corporate farming to increase productivity of agriculture sector. The prime minister was talking to a delegation of leading industrialists who called on him at the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister, while talking to the delegation, said that proposals suggested by industrialists are being incorporated by the government in decision-making as prosperity of the country is linked with the development of the industrial sector.

The members of delegation said foreign exchange reserves have increased. According to them, an increase in exports and acceleration in construction activities despite the challenge of coronavirus had positive impacts on the economy. They acknowledged that the current account deficit has become positive due to the government's efforts.

The delegation included Azam Farooq of Cherat Cement, Bashir Ali Muhammad of Gul Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Taba of Lucky Cement, Saqib Sherazi of Honda Atlas, Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Fertilizers, Arif Habib of Arif Habib Group Limited, and Hussain Dawood of Engro Corporation.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Dr Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and other officials, were also present during the meeting.

APP adds: To launch corporate farming at larger scale, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists to modernize agriculture sector and enhance production of various crops.

Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists regarding export of their products.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for patronizing the trade activities in the country that yielded positive results. They said the highest level of foreign exchange reserves reflected stability of the country and expressed satisfaction over the availability of the government's economic team for guidance. The delegation informed the Prime Minister that the surplus current account was a welcome sign for national economy.

The businessmen said the demand of cement was the highest in the country's history due to promotion of construction activities, which had generated immense employment opportunities.

The delegates expressing confidence over the policies of the government presented proposals for further improvement of national economy.

