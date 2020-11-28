AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Palm oil climbs over 3 percent

Reuters 28 Nov 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose over 3 percent on Friday, reversing early losses to end up 1.5% this week as news of India ramping up purchases after slashing its import tax for the commodity soothed demand concerns. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 111 ringgit, or 3.4%, at 3,338 ringgit a tonne, its highest closing since Nov. 19.

Palm rose 1.5% for the week, its fifth weekly rise in six. India, the world's biggest edible oil buyer, had on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5% to bring down rising food prices.

The South Asian country's imports of palm oil are set to rise by as much as 100,000 tonnes a month from December after the tax cut makes it cheaper than rival edible oils, industry officials said.

The news alleviated some demand concerns after exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-25 fell 21.2% to 1,127,495 tonnes from the same period in October, according to data released by cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance on Thursday.

Gains were further boosted by stagnant production in Malaysia as rainy weather and labour shortage hamper output. Dalian's most-active soyaoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.5%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

