Markets
LME official prices
28 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1641.00 1961.50 7356.50 2031.50 16055.00 18825.00 2754.50 1789.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1641.00 1961.50 7356.50 2031.50 16055.00 18825.00 2754.50 1789.50
3-months Buyer 1660.00 1978.00 7370.50 2046.50 16073.00 18780.00 2771.00 1810.00
3-months Seller 1660.00 1978.00 7370.50 2046.50 16073.00 18780.00 2771.00 1810.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18579.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18579.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
