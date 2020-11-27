AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Rupee slides against dollar

  • Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 159.5 and Rs. 160.5 respectively.
APP 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 20 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs. 159.46 against the previous day's closing of 159.26.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 159.5 and Rs. 160.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 31 paisas and closed at Rs. 190. 20 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 189.89, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs. 1.53, whereas an increase of 40 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 213.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 212.81.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 5 paisas and 6 paisas to close at Rs. 43.41 and Rs. 42.51 respectively.

Pakistani rupee

Rupee slides against dollar

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters