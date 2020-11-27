Five ‘dacoits’ killed in Karachi shootout: Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz on Friday said that men killed in Karachi shootout were members of an inter-provincial dacoits’ gang.

As per details, five men were gunned down in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 4. The station house officer (SHO) of Gizri Police said the "encounter" took place in an empty bungalow.

"Five suspects were killed during an exchange of fire. Weapons were also recovered from the suspects," the SHO said.

"The robbers had reached outside of the bungalow in a double-cabin vehicle which has also been seized."

The dacoits’ gang had carried out robberies in Defence, Clifton and other areas of the metropolis.

Three of the slain robbers have been identified as Mustafa, Mohammad Abid, and Riaz, while efforts are being made to identify the others.