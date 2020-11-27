AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
London copper hits near 7-1/2-yr high, set for weekly gain on recovery hopes

  • LME copper has leapt 71pc from the March low of $4,371 a tonne on hopes of global activities soon returning to normal following positive vaccine trial results.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

London copper prices hit a near 7-1/2 year high on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, with falling inventories, better prospects for coronavirus vaccines and hopes for global stimulus measures lifting sentiment.

Combined copper stockpiles in LME, ShFE, COMEX and Chinese bonded warehouses fell to 692,510 tonnes, their lowest since Oct. 12, driven by a drop in ShFE inventories that were near a six-year low of 96,766 tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1pc at $7,477 a tonne by 0710 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 2013 at $7,489 earlier in the session. The contract was up 2.7pc on a weekly basis.

LME copper has leapt 71pc from the March low of $4,371 a tonne on hopes of global activities soon returning to normal following positive vaccine trial results, while global stimulus, a weaker dollar and a rebound in demand also boosted prices.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 2.1pc to 56,120 yuan ($8,528.88) a tonne, its highest close since January 2018 and posted a fourth straight week of gains.

"Falling inventories signal strong demand across the world. The market remains buoyed by fiscal stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $2 trillion green energy plan, if implemented, could also strongly boost demand for copper used in wiring and electronics.

FUNDAMENTALS

LME nickel hit a one-year high at $16,465 a tonne, while ShFE nickel rose as much as 3.2pc to near a one-month high at 123,160 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium advanced 0.4pc to $1,983 a tonne and ShFE aluminium closed up 1.7pc to 16,240 yuan a tonne.

