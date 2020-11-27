CDA approves establishment of palm trees nursery, tissue culture lab

KARACHI: The Governing Body of Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Government of Sindh - the apex decision making body on coastal areas of the province - has approved the establishment of palm trees nursery and tissue culture laboratory to expand the palm cultivation and oil extraction project in coastal areas of Sindh.

The 16th Governing Body Meeting of CDA chaired by Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development (ECC&CD) Barrister Murtaza Wahab and was attended by all of its key members including MPAs Muhammad Ali Malkani, Shaheena Sher Ali, Ali Hasan Zardari apart from Secretary ECC&CD Department Muhammad Aslam Ghouri and DG, CDA among various others.

In his opening remarks, Wahab has said that there is huge potential of saving and earning of foreign exchange reserves with the coastal areas of Sindh; the only need is to exploit them with a visionary mindset. Therefore, he said, in view of their monetary significance we already have successfully developed the pilot project of palm oil cultivation and extraction on 150 acres of land in the Kathore area of Thatta. "Subsequently with the efforts of the CDA our mini palm oil mill has already started its production," he added.

He further said that a chunk of 1500 acre land in the same area is being acquired from Forest Department, Government of Sindh while another 1500 at another spot in the same area will also be acquired in near future. Investors will be attracted by offering them maximum incentives to initiate their own projects of palm cultivation and its oil extraction to serve the local needs of one of the most multipurpose product for both consumption and industrial use.

