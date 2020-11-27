AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

CDA approves establishment of palm trees nursery, tissue culture lab

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The Governing Body of Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Government of Sindh - the apex decision making body on coastal areas of the province - has approved the establishment of palm trees nursery and tissue culture laboratory to expand the palm cultivation and oil extraction project in coastal areas of Sindh.

The 16th Governing Body Meeting of CDA chaired by Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development (ECC&CD) Barrister Murtaza Wahab and was attended by all of its key members including MPAs Muhammad Ali Malkani, Shaheena Sher Ali, Ali Hasan Zardari apart from Secretary ECC&CD Department Muhammad Aslam Ghouri and DG, CDA among various others.

In his opening remarks, Wahab has said that there is huge potential of saving and earning of foreign exchange reserves with the coastal areas of Sindh; the only need is to exploit them with a visionary mindset. Therefore, he said, in view of their monetary significance we already have successfully developed the pilot project of palm oil cultivation and extraction on 150 acres of land in the Kathore area of Thatta. "Subsequently with the efforts of the CDA our mini palm oil mill has already started its production," he added.

He further said that a chunk of 1500 acre land in the same area is being acquired from Forest Department, Government of Sindh while another 1500 at another spot in the same area will also be acquired in near future. Investors will be attracted by offering them maximum incentives to initiate their own projects of palm cultivation and its oil extraction to serve the local needs of one of the most multipurpose product for both consumption and industrial use.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CDA approves establishment of palm trees nursery, tissue culture lab

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.