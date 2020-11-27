Markets
LME official prices
27 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1640.00 1967.00 7238.50 2030.00 15975.00 18790.00 2727.50 1788.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1660.00 1981.50 257.50 2042.50 16028.00 18750.00 2744.50 1810.00
3-months Buyer 1660.00 1981.50 7257.50 2042.50 16028.00 18750.00 2744.50 1810.00
3-months Seller 1660.00 1981.50 7257.50 2042.50 16028.00 18750.00 2744.50 1810.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18566.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18566.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
