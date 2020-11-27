AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer  18.11.2020   28.11.2020          -             -                   -
Karam Ceramics                20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                   -
TRG Pakistan                  20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic      20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines        20.11.2020   28.11.2020      28.11.2020(u)     -                 Nil
K-Electric                    20.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                 Nil
Hallmark Co.                  20.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                   -
Clover Pakistan               20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Dost Steels                   20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan     20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                   -
Saudi Pak Leasing             21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Macter International          21.11.2020   28.11.2020      28.11.2020(u)     -                   -
Quice Food Industries         21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills       21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Bank Alfalah                  21.11.2020   27.11.2020          -         19.11.2020          20(I)
Aruj Industries               21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -             -                   -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms        23.11.2020   30.11.2020          -         19.11.2020       190.5(R)
Ghani Global Holdings         24.11.2020   30.11.2020          -             -               66(R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          25.11.2020   01.12.2020          -             -                   -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020      09.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Al-Shaheer Corporation        25.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Treet Corporation             25.11.2020   02.12.2020      02.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Indus Dyeing                  26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         100(i)
Sunrays Textile Mills         26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         200(i)
Engro Fertilizer              26.11.2020   02.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         50(II)
System Limited                27.11.2020   03.12.2020      03.12.2020(u)     -                   -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic         29.11.2020   30.11.2020          -             -                   -
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020      10.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Al-Shaheer Corp.              03.12.2020   09.12.2020      09.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020      25.5(III)
Ghani Glass                   07.12.2020   14.12.2020      14.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020       100(III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020      20.12.2020        -                 Nil
Nishat Mills                  09.12.2020   15.12.2020      15.12.2020(u)     -                   -
(JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui   11.12.2020   24.12.2020          -             -                   -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020        20(III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -             -                   -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -             -                   -
Loads Ltd                     11.12.2020   17.12.2020      17.12.2020(u)     -                   -
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020          40(I)
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020          15(I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020          20(I)
Pakisan Petroleum             16.12.2020   23.12.2020      23.12.2020(u)     -                   -
East West Insurance           16.12.2020   21.12.2020          -             -                   -
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020      29.12.2020    18.12.2020         300(F)
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020          40(I)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021          65(I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

