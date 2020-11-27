AVN 66.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.41%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.54%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
EPCL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
FCCL 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HASCOL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.47%)
HUBC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.3%)
JSCL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.66%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 39.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.54%)
OGDC 99.62 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.34%)
PAEL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
PIBTL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.98%)
PIOC 90.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.73%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.79%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.41%)
PSO 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.02%)
STPL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.81%)
TRG 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
UNITY 24.94 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.67%)
WTL 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.88%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.01%)
BR30 21,419 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,951 Decreased By ▼ -80.39 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,221 Decreased By ▼ -73.89 (-0.43%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
BR Research

Ostriches at KSE-100?

BR Research 27 Nov 2020

Sometimes it feels that ostriches, and not only bulls and bears, exist at stock exchanges. Granted that markets are driven by the sum of perceptions, but how else would one describe the market’s behaviour when fear is not being adequately priced-in.

When Covid-19 surfaced on the horizon, the KSE-100 tanked. And perhaps rightly so. Afterall it was and still is once-a-century event. But then those attractive valuations kicked in, enabling the benchmark index to find bottom near 27,000 points around late March 2020.

From then onward, there was a sharp rebound, which lost momentum in June when Covid-19 cases went sharply up. However, as soon as Covid-19 cases peaked, the benchmark Pakistan Stock Exchange gained strength and didn’t look back until around early-September 2020. That’s roughly around the same time when daily Covid-19 cases began to rise again (on 7-day moving average basis). Not surprisingly, the KSE-100 has been weak to range-bound since September, even as its performance in the week-to-date has been much better than what would have otherwise been expected.

Surely there are a host of positive vibes. Remittances, and overall current account surplus; higher liquidity and expectations thereof thanks in part to Roshan account; Biden’s victory in the US that is giving global markets a reason to be happy; and then of course the promise of a vaccine, Pfizer’s and others’. But what is not being priced in, it seems, that monetary easing may be a thing of past – following the discussions with the IMF. Nor, more importantly, does it seem that Covid-19 sudden resurgence is being adequately priced-in.

As it turns out, daily fatalities as percentage of daily cases is at its highest in Pakistan, and unlike the first wave in Pakistan, the second wave still seems to be in its initial phases. A country wide complete lockdown has not been announced yet, and perhaps won’t be announced, if Islamabad’s earlier preferences are any guide.

But even if it is announced, consider the fact that lockdown fatigue has long set in, whereas Pakistan’s miraculous recovery from the first wave has convinced people that Pakistan is an exception, leading to complacency among citizens. This implies the second wave may be worse than the first, especially considering the onset of winters which is suspected to stoke this pandemic. As for the vaccine, one should not expect it to be widely available in Pakistan over the next two quarters.

All this will not fare well for domestic sales, whereas as the second wave grips developed parts of the world, Pakistan’s exports may also take a hit as well; after all there is a degree to which Pakistan can capture market share.

Granted that all these fears may not necessarily come to life, and tomorrow morning Gabriel descends from the heavens to protect Pakistan from Covid-19 under direct orders of the Almighty. But miracles aside, as things stand right now, rationality demands pricing of these fears. Failure to do would appear to be acting like an ostrich. As for sniffing bargains, beware – for the sectors that offered hope earlier this year may be due to correction.

Ostriches at KSE-100?

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters