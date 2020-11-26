Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
26 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Quice Food Industries Ltd 26.11.2020 10:30 am
Pakistan Oxygen 26.11.2020 02:00 pm
Wah Nobel 26.11.2020 12:00 Noon
Siemens (Pak) Engineering 26.11.2020 01:00 pm
Hinopak Motors Ltd 27.11.2020 10:00 am
K-Electric Limited 27.11.2020 10:30 am
Aruj Industries Ltd 27.11.2020 12:00 Noon
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 27.11.2020 11:15 am
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 27.11.2020 03:30 pm
Dost Steels Limited 27.11.2020 03:30 pm
Exide Pakistan 28.11.2020 03:00 pm
Silkbank Limited 28.11.2020 12:00 Noon
Macter International Ltd 28.11.2020 11:15 am
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 28.11.2020 10:00 am
Kohinoor Spining Mills 30.11.2020 02:00 pm
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 30.11.2020 10:00 am
=========================================================
