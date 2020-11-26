KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== East West Insurance 31.12.2020 15% (i) 16.12.2020 to Company Limited Bonus Shares 21.12.2020 Loads Limited 17.12.2020 11.12.2020 to 11.00.a.m. EOGM 17.12.2020 ===================================================================================================================

