Markets
TSX opens lower on profit booking ahead of Thanksgiving
- At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.13 points, or 0.1pc, at 17,256.12.
25 Nov 2020
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, a day after hitting its highest since February, as traders booked profits ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.13 points, or 0.1pc, at 17,256.12.
UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states: document
TSX opens lower on profit booking ahead of Thanksgiving
PM Imran urges people to act responsibly amid second COVID-19 wave
Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit
FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger
Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases
Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir
PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand
Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan
Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage
Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA
Read more stories
Comments