Rupee recovers 81 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 81 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs. 159.28 against the previous day's closing of 160.09.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160.7 and Rs. 161.6 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 22 paisas and closed at Rs. 189.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 190.04, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs. 1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs. 1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 212.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 214.00.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 22 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.36 and Rs. 42.46 respectively.