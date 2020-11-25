Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
25 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1644.50 1969.50 7215.50 1990.00 16017.00 18820.00 2756.00 1802.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1644.50 1969.50 7215.50 1990.00 16017.00 18820.00 2756.00 1802.00
3-months Buyer 1665.00 1985.50 7233.50 2006.50 16065.00 18790.00 2768.00 1825.00
3-months Seller 1665.00 1985.50 7233.50 2006.50 16065.00 18790.00 2768.00 1825.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18625.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18625.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.