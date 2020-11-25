AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
CBOT wheat ends up on declining US crop ratings, technical buying

  • CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 13 cents at $6.17-1/2 per bushel.
  • The contract dipped below Monday's low but rallied to close above Monday's high, a bullish technical signal.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday on technical buying and a surprise decline in US winter wheat condition ratings that raised concerns about supplies of the food grain, traders said.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 13 cents at $6.17-1/2 per bushel.

The contract dipped below Monday's low but rallied to close above Monday's high, a bullish technical signal.

K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended up 10-1/4 cents at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat rose 8-1/4 cents to finish at $5.50-3/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 43% of the US winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier, bucking analyst expectations for an improvement.

Additional support stemmed from a softer dollar, which tends to make US grains more competitive globally.

Traders were exiting long corn/short wheat spread positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries against CBOT December wheat and corn contracts on Monday, Nov. 30, analysts said.

A group of South Korean flour mills issued a tender to buy an estimated 80,600 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said.

CBOT wheat ends up on declining US crop ratings, technical buying

