AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

CBOT soy ends mixed; front January contract hit by profit-taking

  • CBOT January soybeans settled down 1/4 cent at $11.91-1/4 a bushel, one day after climbing to $12.
  • CBOT January soymeal settled up $3.90 at $396.90 per short ton while January soyoil fell 0.62 cent to finish at 37.72 cents per pound.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed narrowly mixed on Tuesday as profit-taking ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday offset support from expectations of tightening oilseed world supplies and uncertainty about South American crop weather, traders said.

CBOT January soybeans settled down 1/4 cent at $11.91-1/4 a bushel, one day after climbing to $12, the highest price for a most-active soybean contract since June 2016.

CBOT January soymeal settled up $3.90 at $396.90 per short ton while January soyoil fell 0.62 cent to finish at 37.72 cents per pound.

Traders were squaring positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries against CBOT December soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, Nov. 30.

Traders continue to monitor crop weather in South America. Forecasts called for beneficial rains this week in portions of Brazil and Argentina, but uncertainty and worries about dryness continue to underpin the market.

Soybeans

CBOT soy ends mixed; front January contract hit by profit-taking

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters