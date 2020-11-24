AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Nov 24, 2020
Japan shares end at multi-year highs on vaccine cheer, Biden transition

  • The broader Topix rose 2.23pc to 1,765.91, the highest in more than two years. Energy, real estate, and financial shares led the advance.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Japanese shares hit multi-year highs on Tuesday as progress in developing an inexpensive coronavirus vaccine boosted hopes of a swift economic recovery, with sentiment aided by a formal transition approval for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 2.50pc at 26,165.59, the highest close since May 1991.

The broader Topix rose 2.23pc to 1,765.91, the highest in more than two years. Energy, real estate, and financial shares led the advance.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90pc effective, cheaper to make and easier to ship than rival vaccines, lifting global equities.

Stocks also got a boost after Biden received an approval to begin the transition to the White House and after a report that he would pick former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary.

"We're getting closer to a vaccine, and we will also get more policy support from the incoming U.S. administration, which are both positive for stocks," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co.

Japan and many other countries are in the midst of a third pandemic wave, and an affordable vaccine is considered essential to end the coronavirus restrictions.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, up 4.98pc, followed by Hoya Corp that gained 4.54pc.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were KDDI Corp, down 1.25pc, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp that lost 1.20pc.

There were 205 advancers on the Nikkei index against 19 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.2 billion, compared to the average of 1.15 billion in the past 30 days.

