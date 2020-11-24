AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Hong Kong stocks track broader Asia higher on White House transition, vaccine hopes

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1pc, while the IT sector dipped 0.26pc, the financial sector ended 0.45pc higher and the property sector rose 1.24pc.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday, tracking other Asian markets, as sentiment was lifted globally after a federal agency gave U.S. President-elect Joe Biden the go-ahead to begin his White House transition and on progress on a COVID-19 vaccine.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 102.00 points or 0.39pc at 26,588.20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.51pc to 10,612.58.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1pc, while the IT sector dipped 0.26pc, the financial sector ended 0.45pc higher and the property sector rose 1.24pc.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which gained 4.03pc, while the biggest loser was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which fell 4.17pc.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told his team "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols", after a U.S. federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told Biden on Monday that he can formally begin the hand-over process.

The progress made on COVID-19 vaccines, which had underpinned Wall Street overnight, helped keep risk appetite elevated as it boosted optimism about a quicker revival for the global economy.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than its rivals, could be as much as 90pc effective.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.79pc, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.5pc.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5746 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 GMT, 0.16pc firmer than the previous close of 6.585.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 43.03pc over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

