AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

European shares rise on vaccine optimism, possible easing of virus curbs

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7pc at 0915 GMT, supported by strong gains in the travel sector and oil & gas stocks after crude prices hit their highest levels since late March.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

European shares held near eight-month highs on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7pc at 0915 GMT, supported by strong gains in the travel sector and oil & gas stocks after crude prices hit their highest levels since late March.

Global market sentiment also got a boost after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

The benchmark index has gained nearly 45pc from a coronavirus-driven slump in March and is on track to record its best month this year, helped by news of vaccine breakthroughs and a Biden victory in the U.S. election, which has raised hopes for a more stable U.S. trade policy towards the region.

"Investors are drowning out the noise of potential near-term risk and purely focusing on the vaccine optimism coupled with positive political developments from the U.S." said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

France's benchmark CAC 40 surged 1.1pc after the country on Monday reported its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 infections since Sept. 28.

Investors will now focus on a speech by President Emmanuel Macron later in the day when he may announce a relaxation of lockdown rules.

Germany's DAX rose 0.9pc, with exchange operator Deutsche Boerse revealing that the blue-chip index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria.

Data showed Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew by a record 8.5pc in the third quarter, but the outlook remains clouded by a second wave of virus infections and a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease.

British domestic stocks climbed 0.8pc, after England said it will introduce a new system allowing the use of testing to shorten quarantine requirements for incoming passengers.

The news further lifted stocks of airlines, travel and tourism companies, which have suffered as strict quarantine rules deterred people from travelling.

Shares of British Airways owner IAG gained 5.4pc, with the airline saying the new scheme was "a significant step in the right direction".

JD Sports fell 3.5pc on reports the group was in exclusive talks with British department store chain Debenhams over a potential rescue takeover.

Compass Group gained 3.9pc even as the catering firm reported a 75.5pc slump in annual pretax profit, and said it would continue to "resize" its business.

European shares

European shares rise on vaccine optimism, possible easing of virus curbs

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters