LME official prices
24 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1644.00 1984.00 7178.50 1987.00 15870.00 18890.00 2787.00 1793.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1644.00 1984.00 7178.50 1987.00 15870.00 18890.00 2787.00 1793.50
3-months Buyer 1665.00 1995.50 7195.00 2003.00 15900.00 18840.00 2789.00 1817.50
3-months Seller 1665.00 1995.50 7195.00 2003.00 15900.00 18840.00 2789.00 1817.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18683.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18683.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
