KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================ CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2020 ================================================ TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================ 20.11.2020 Friday 24.11.2020 Tuesday 23.11.2020 Monday 25.11.2020 Wednesday 24.11.2020 Tuesday 26.11.2020 Thursday 25.11.2020 Wednesday 27.11.2020 Friday 26.11.2020 Thursday 30.11.2020 Monday 27.11.2020 Friday 01.12.2020 Tuesday 30.11.2020 Monday 02.12.2020 Wednesday ================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020