AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

UN-led Libya political talks resume virtually

  • In 2019, HoR-allied military commander Khalifa Haftar, backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli.
AFP 24 Nov 2020

TRIPOLI: Libyan delegates Monday resumed UN-led talks on a selection mechanism for an executive to help lead their country out of a decade of conflict, the United Nations said.

The meeting, a follow-up to discussions earlier this month in neighbouring Tunisia, was held virtually as the UN pushes efforts for peace in the war-scarred North African nation.

"You made significant steps forward and raised the Libyan people's hopes and expectations for the holding of national elections," the UN's interim Libya envoy Stephanie William told the delegates.

But she added: "There is much work left to be done to alleviate the suffering of Libyans."

Libya has been riven by conflict since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival administrations now dominating the country.

A UN-recognised government is based in the capital, while a House of Representatives (HoR) which does not recognise the Tripoli administration is based in the east.

In 2019, HoR-allied military commander Khalifa Haftar, backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli.

But after a year of bloody stalemate on the edges of Tripoli his forces were repelled by pro-unity government forces boosted by Turkish military support.

That led to a formal ceasefire deal in October.

Earlier this month, 75 delegates selected by the UN held a week of talks in Tunisia, where they agreed to hold national elections on December 24 next year.

They did not specify if the polls would be presidential, parliamentary or both, and the talks ended without agreement on appointing an interim administration to prepare for the elections.

Monday's virtual meeting focused on a "selection criteria" for the future administration, and the UN said the delegates will continue talks on Wednesday.

The session followed charges on social media that the Tunisia discussions had been tarnished by "corruption" and "bribery".

Williams said the reports have been referred to a UN panel of experts "given that such activities if proven to have occurred could constitute obstruction of the political process and be subject to sanctions".

Libya

UN-led Libya political talks resume virtually

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters