PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 slips

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a bearish trend due to selling by local and foreign investors in almost all sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 39.76 points or 0.94 percent to close at 4,168.32 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,215.16 and intraday low of 4,163.17 points. Volumes stood at 168.597 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 221.96 points or 1.05 percent to close at 20,945.48 points with a turnover of 125.365 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 353.52 points or 0.87 percent to close at 40,187.18 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 189.857 million shares as compared to 188.567 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of equities worth $583,838. The market capitalization declined by Rs 42 billion to Rs 7.407 trillion. Out of total 380 active scrips, 256 closed in negative and 107 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 39.722 million shares and gained Rs 0.39 to close at Rs 23.72 followed by TRG Pak that declined by Rs 2.21 to close at Rs 53.54 with 14.171 million shares. Philip Morris Pak and Wyeth Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 58.99 and Rs 33.20 respectively to close at Rs 1498.99 and Rs 1043.53 while Nestle Pakistan and Shield Corp were the top losers declining by Rs 22.25 and Rs 19.94 respectively to close at Rs 6500.00 and Rs 255.06.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 20.51 points or 0.26 percent to close at 7,789.71 points with total turnover of 1.562 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 87.88 points or 1.49 percent to close at 5,796.20 points with 21.150 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 82.84 points or 0.97 percent to close at 8,432.31 points with 17.828 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 39.73 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,842.82 points with 5.782 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,645.77 points, down 28.76 points or 0.78 percent with 9.540 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 53.53 points or 2.74 percent to close at 1,896.65 points with 33.863 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market took negative turn by dipping down 414 points during the day and closed minus 354 points.

MoC saw selling pressure building up in Banks and Cements, for reasons that next week is roll-over, government has imposed smart lock down in areas where Corona incidence is on the increase and SBP is due to announce monetary policy on Monday eve. E&P stocks bit the dust as well, although international crude oil prices were up and trading positive.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (down 91 points), Cement (down 63 points), Inv Banks (down 52 points), Technology (down 38 points) and O&GMCs (down 30 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include ILP (up 7 points), MTL (up 5 points), UNITY (up 4 points), NML (up 4 points) and PMPK (up 4 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include DAWH (down 51 points), UBL (down 29 points), LUCK (down 26 points), TRG (down 23 points) and BAFL (down 18 points).

