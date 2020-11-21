Markets
LME official prices
21 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1644.00 1983.00 7028.00 1951.00 15690.00 18720.00 2721.00 1786.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1644.00 1983.00 7028.00 1951.00 15690.00 18720.00 2721.00 1786.00
3-months Buyer 1665.00 1994.50 7046.50 1968.00 15743.00 18635.00 2726.50 1810.00
3-months Seller 1665.00 1994.50 7046.50 1968.00 15743.00 18635.00 2726.50 1810.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18476.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18476.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
